Tacita Capital Inc Acquires 7,275 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after buying an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 80.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after buying an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 195.1% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 835,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12,133.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 357,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fortis stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.09. 206,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

