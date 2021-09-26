Tacita Capital Inc Has $514,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tacita Capital Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $601,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.34. 1,577,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

