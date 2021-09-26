Tacita Capital Inc Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.17. 4,453,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,430. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.13. The company has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,925,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,170,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,497,039. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.