Tacita Capital Inc Makes New $57,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.36. 4,351,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

