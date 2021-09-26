Tacita Capital Inc Sells 1,656 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,105,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.12. 136,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.57 and its 200-day moving average is $141.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.42 and a 12-month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

