Tacita Capital Inc Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.64. 3,122,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $163.53 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

