Tacita Capital Inc Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 32.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 69.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,525. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

