Tacita Capital Inc Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 274,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $1,889,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. 1,183,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,035. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

