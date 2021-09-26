Tael (WABI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.72, $34.91, $13.96 and $6.32. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00131129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043082 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $24.72, $4.92, $18.11, $6.32, $119.16, $7.20, $34.91, $5.22, $13.96, $45.75 and $62.56. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

