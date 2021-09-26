Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,571,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $429,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $77.39 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

