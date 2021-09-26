Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $135.00 at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of TNDM opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,475.90 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $1,097,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $11,939,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

