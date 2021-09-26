Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 117,240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,550,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. 832,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.