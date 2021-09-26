Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $769.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

