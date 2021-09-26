Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 126.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,578 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $119.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

