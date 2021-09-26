Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stock Position Decreased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,087 shares during the quarter. Ternium comprises 0.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE TX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 303,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,592. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

