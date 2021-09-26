Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

TERN stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

