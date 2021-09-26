Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Tops $376,596.89

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $376,596.89 and $537.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,558.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.01170419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.65 or 0.00547889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00298764 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

