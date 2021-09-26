TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
TVK opened at C$23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$417.04 million and a PE ratio of 11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of C$13.65 and a 52 week high of C$29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.23.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
