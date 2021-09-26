TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

TVK opened at C$23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$417.04 million and a PE ratio of 11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of C$13.65 and a 52 week high of C$29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.23.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

