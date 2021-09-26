The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

