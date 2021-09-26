The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in The Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in The Clorox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,959,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.56 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.10.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

