The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.5% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $232.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

