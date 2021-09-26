The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.23% of The Cooper Companies worth $44,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $439.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.08.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

