The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.38. 305,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.75 and its 200-day moving average is $406.08. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.