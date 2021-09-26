The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,192 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 3.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $68,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,775 shares of company stock worth $110,429,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

EL stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $320.65. The company had a trading volume of 890,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,603. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.86 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.82 and its 200 day moving average is $312.21. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

