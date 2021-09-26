The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of THG stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.01. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.