The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $337.49. 2,005,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,843. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.86. The stock has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

