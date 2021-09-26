The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.33.

SJM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average of $129.59. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

