The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $684.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.53% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $684,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

GS stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

