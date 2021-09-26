The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.94% of FirstService worth $367,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.02. 36,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,097. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.30.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.