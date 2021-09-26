The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $520,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000.

VOO traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.46. 3,417,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.83 and a 200 day moving average of $390.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

