The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 535,376 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,638,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 535,376 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.97% of Enbridge worth $974,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 18.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 1,745,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,221. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

