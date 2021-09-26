The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,959,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,542,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 645,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,287,000 after purchasing an additional 395,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.