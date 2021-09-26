The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.72.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. Research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

