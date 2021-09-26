The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,669 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 146.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $63.16 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

