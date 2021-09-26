The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Increased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

