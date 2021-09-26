The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $80.77 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

