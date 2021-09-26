The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.