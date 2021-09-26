Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $650.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $580.00 to $650.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $592.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $609.78 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The stock has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,779,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

