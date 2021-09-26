Thomas J. Healy Sells 200,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas J. Healy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.74. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 15.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 213,609 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

