Thor Industries (THO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Thor Industries to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.74 on Friday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.11.
Thor Industries Company Profile
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
