Thor Industries (THO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Thor Industries to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.74 on Friday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

