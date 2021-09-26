ThreeFold (TFT) Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $20,819.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

