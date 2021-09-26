Tlwm Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.4% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

