Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Gap Up to $75.81

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.81, but opened at $77.90. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1,246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

