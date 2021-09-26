Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 605 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.