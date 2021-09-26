Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $64,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $14,235,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,046,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,208,465. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $220.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.00. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

