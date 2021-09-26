Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 130,660 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,660 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $707,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

