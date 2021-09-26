Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 400 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 40.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 997,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

