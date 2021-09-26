Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,936,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,407,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 451,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

