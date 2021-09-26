TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC opened at $34.47 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 246.23 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

