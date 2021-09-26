Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00007862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $48,673.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.62 or 1.00302314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.46 or 0.06980848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.27 or 0.00751447 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.